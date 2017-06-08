Afghan President arrives in Astana to partake in SCO Summit

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai has arrived in Kazakhstan to attend the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, Kazinform correspondent reports.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Deputy Mayor of Astana Yermek Amanshaev greeted the guest at the airport.

The SCO is an international organization founded in 2001 by the leaders of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

During the previous summit in Uzbekistan, held in June 2016, the Member States signed memorandums on India and Pakistan's accession to the organization.

Presently, the SCO observer states are Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia.

The SCO Summit will be held in Astana on June 8-9.



Photo: 24.kz.