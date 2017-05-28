Afghanistan: 18 people killed in suicide car bombing

BAKU. KAZINFORM At least 18 people were killed in a Taliban-claimed suicide car bombing in southeastern Afghanistan on Saturday, the first day of Ramadan, Trend reports citing Anadolu.

Locals told Anadolu Agency that the attacker apparently targeted the Afghan security forces' convoy in Khost City, the provincial capital of Khost.

Najib Danish, deputy spokesman for the Ministry of Interior said in a tweet that the attack -- which Taliban immediately claimed as part of their ongoing annual offensives -- had left 18 people dead, and six others injured including two children.

It is not yet clear how many civilians and security forces personnel have been killed in the attack.

