Afghanistan eager to buy N Kazakhstan grain, flour
According to the press serviceof the regional administration, the sides discussed the most promising areas ofcooperation, praising well-established trade ties between North Kazakhstanregion and the country.
It was noted that over thepast six months the region exported some 60,000 tons of products worth $13million. However, governor Aksakalov believes there is room for growth.
«28% of exports of NorthKazakhstan region fall at Afghanistan. We are ready to export crops andoil-bearing-crops as well as flour to your country,» governor Aksakalov said.
Ambassador Azimi, in turn,expressed Afghanistan’s readiness to purchase grain and flour from North Kazakhstanregion for national reserve and sign a corresponding memorandum. In his words,Afghanistan can export fruits, vegetables and other goods to Petropavlovsk.