Afghanistan eager to buy N Kazakhstan grain, flour

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Afghanistan to Kazakhstan Mohammad Farhad Azimi this week, Kazinform reports.

According to the press serviceof the regional administration, the sides discussed the most promising areas ofcooperation, praising well-established trade ties between North Kazakhstanregion and the country.

It was noted that over thepast six months the region exported some 60,000 tons of products worth $13million. However, governor Aksakalov believes there is room for growth.

«28% of exports of NorthKazakhstan region fall at Afghanistan. We are ready to export crops andoil-bearing-crops as well as flour to your country,» governor Aksakalov said.

Ambassador Azimi, in turn,expressed Afghanistan’s readiness to purchase grain and flour from North Kazakhstanregion for national reserve and sign a corresponding memorandum. In his words,Afghanistan can export fruits, vegetables and other goods to Petropavlovsk.