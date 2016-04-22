Afghanistan hopes Kazakhstan will continue offering educational grants to its students

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Hamid Karzai thanked President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for offering 1,000 educational grants to Afghani students and expressed hope Kazakhstan will offer even more grants.

"One of President Nazarbayev's initiatives was to offer Afghani students thousands of scholarships to pursue their studies in Kazakhstan. This is the best way to expand potential and support our youth. This program is successful; we are grateful for it and hope this program will be continued in the future," said the ex-President of Afghanistan, talking to journalists on the margins of the 13th Eurasian Media Forum in Astana on Friday.

Earlier Hamid Karzai stressed that scholarships and grants offered to Afghani students were a huge contribution for the country that had been denied the opportunity to offer education to its youth for a long period of time.

It is worth mentioning that Hamid Karzai also highly praised peacemaking efforts of President Nazarbayev.