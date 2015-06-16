Afghanistan is proud of its friendship with Kazakhstan - MP

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - We are proud of our friendship with Kazakhstan, member of Wolesi Jirga, the lower house of the National Assembly of Afghanistan, Shukria Paikan Ahmadi said in Astana on Tuesday.

"We are proud of our friendship with Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan helped Afghanistan during the hardest times and continues to render assistance after attaining independence," she stated at the international conference "Kazakhstan's way: Unity. Patriotism. Reforms" dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan. Ms Ahmadi praised Kazakhstan for helping Afghanistan even during the Soviet period when the two countries enjoyed direct contacts in the cultural and economic spheres. "A new phase of official diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan started after Kabul recognized Kazakhstan's independence in February 1992," she added. In her words, the people of Afghanistan are committed to developing cooperation with friendly Kazakhstan and other countries in the Central Asian region. The Afghani MP also commended President Nazarbayev's contribution to the creation of a unique model of preserving peace and consent in Kazakhstan - the People's Assembly - throughout the years of independence.