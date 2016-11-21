Afghanistan Kabul mosque suicide attack kills dozens

LONDON. KAZINFORM A suicide bomber has killed at least 27 people at a Shia Muslim mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul, police say.

At least 35 more people were wounded in the blast at the Baqir ul Olum mosque in the west of the city.

The attack came as worshippers gathered for a religious ceremony.

So-called Islamic State (IS) said that it was behind the blast. It is the latest of several recent attacks on Afghanistan's Shia community claimed by the Sunni Muslim militant group.

