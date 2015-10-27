Afghanistan-Pakistan quake: Rescue efforts expanded

LONDON. KAZINFORM Rescue efforts are being stepped up to help those affected by the magnitude-7.5 earthquake which hit remote areas of Afghanistan and Pakistan on Monday.

At least 260 people are known to have died, and up to 2,000 were injured. Rescue teams have been sent to remote mountainous areas where the effects of the quake are still unclear. The quake's focus was deep, reducing its impact. Victims included 12 Afghan schoolgirls killed in a stampede as they tried to leave their classes. "They fell under the feet of other students," a disaster official in the province of Takhar told Reuters. Afghanistan's Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah, said the earthquake was the strongest felt in the country in recent decades. The government was working to provide assistance for those affected, he said. Most of the fatalities so far reported are in northern Pakistan, with at least 214 known casualties. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province alone, authorities said at least 179 people were known to have died, and more than 1,800 were injured.

The Pakistan Red Crescent tweeted that its disaster response team had been dispatched to the affected areas. Pakistan's information minister said the top priority was to save lives, and the rescue operation would continue "round the clock", state media reported. India, Iran and US forces in Afghanistan have all offered help, but so far the local authorities have not requested assistance. Source: BBC News