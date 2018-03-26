Afghanistan peace conference in Tashkent is a signal to Taliban - expert

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Afghanistan peace conference in Tashkent will serve as a good signal to the Taliban that the international community is determined to the peace process, says an expert on Afghan issues, former deputy foreign minister of Uzbekistan Abdusamat Khaidarov.

"As you know, the Tashkent conference brought together a wide range of representatives from foreign countries and international organizations. I think that the list of the participants speaks volumes. Therefore, I believe that the Tashkent conference is the launching of a peaceful settlement of the Afghan issue. We will witness new approaches and ideas. Based on the results of this conference, we will think about the ways to implement these solutions," the expert said.

"We have not received a response from the Taliban regarding the participation in the conference, however, they received a strong signal that the international community is determined to the peace process, I think that this signal will be heard," he concluded.

As previously reported, an international conference on Afghanistan is held in Uzbekistan's capital on March 26-27. Representatives from more than 20 countries, including Kazakhstan are taking part in the event.