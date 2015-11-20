Afghanistan President moved by bravery of student who stopped uncontrolled tram in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani was moved by bravery of an Afghan student who had stopped an uncontrolled tram in Almaty. M.A. Ghani told it at a briefing following the talks with Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Akorda Palace today.

"Our hearts were touched when we learnt that Afghan resident had stopped the tram. We were pleased with this news," the Afghan President said. Recall that the accident occurred October 13 in Almaty. A student of Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University Basharat Khan Youssefi, born in Afghanistan, stopped the driverless vehicle and prevented death and injuries of many people. In 2010 Kazakhstan allocated 50 mln U.S. dollars for an educational program aimed at training of more than 1,000 Afghan students in Kazakh universities.