    After 7 months, Philippines to welcome back visa-holding foreigners

    21:10, 23 October 2020
    MANILA. KAZINFORM After a seven-and-a-half month ban, the Philippines will allow foreigners with pre-existing visas to enter the country from Nov. 1, although the arrival of tourists is still prohibited.

    The Philippines closed the country's borders on Mar. 15, which meant that thousands of foreigners with work, business or temporary residency visas who were caught outside the country due to the pandemic couldn’t return, EFE-EPA reports.


    Tourism World News Coronavirus
