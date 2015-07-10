Agenda of sitting of Eurasian Economic Commission Council discussed in Ukimet Uyi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a sitting of the Coordination Council focused on the issues of economic integration in the Ukimet Uyi, the press service of the Prime Minster of Kazakhstan informs.

The participants of the sitting discussed the agenda of the sitting of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission scheduled for July 15 in Moscow.

Besides, the issues of organization of integrated control over movement of goods through the borders between Kazakhstan and Russia and Kyrgyzstan were discussed as well as the important issues.