Agr't on incident prevention in the Caspian Sea signed at Aktau Summit

AKTAU. KAZINFORM Kazakh Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev took part in the Aktau Summit, the ministry's official website reads.

Those gathered signed the Agreement on prevention of incidents in the Caspian Sea aimed at enhancing navigational and air traffic safety of the Caspian littoral states. Kazakh Defense Minister signed the document on behalf of Kazakhstan.



Besides, the Defense Minister held talks with his counterparts from the Caspian countries.