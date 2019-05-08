Agreement on functioning of Kazakhstan's branch of Moscow State University ratified

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has ratified the Agreement between the governments of Kazakhstan and Russia on the functioning of the Lomonosov Moscow State University branch, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

The text of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the functioning of Kazakhstan's branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University" will be published in the press.