Agreement on IAEA low-enriched uranium bank in Kazakhstan to be signed Aug’2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Agreement on the deployment of the Bank of low-enriched uranium of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Kazakhstan will be signed in August 2015, said Ambassador at Large of the Foreign Ministry Barlybai Sadykov at a press conference in Central Communications Service.

June 11 this year in Vienna the IAEA Board of Governors approved the country agreement on the deployment of the bank of low enriched in Kazakhstan, as well as a transit agreement with Russia. According to Mr. Sadykov, placing the bank in Kazakhstan will strengthen the authority of the country in the international arena. The signing ceremony is planned in Kazakhstan at the end of August the current year on the eve of the International Day against Nuclear Tests. The event will be attended by Director General of the IAEA Yukiya Amano. The special envoy added that the IAEA LEU Bank will be owned and controlled by the IAEA but operated by Kazakhstan. Safety and security of the IAEA LEU Bank will be governed by Kazakhstan's legal and regulatory requirements, and will meet the applicable provisions of the IAEA's safety standards and security guidance documents. The LEU will also be subject to IAEA safeguards.