Agreements worth 255M tenge signed at Altai Invest-2016

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Presentations of 84 investment projects worth 927 billion tenge (KZT) were held at the International forum Altai Invest-2016 which is underway in Ust-Kamenogorsk.

Participants from 13 countries were encouraged to invest and participate in the construction of 22 infrastructural and social facilities and the development of 46 tourist destinations with total area of 278 ha. Implementation of those projects will allow to create over 10,000 new workplaces.







"Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev continues to pursue the policy of improvement of investment climate, development of partnership ties and the strategy of promotion of Kazakhstani regions with a view to establish business contacts with Kazakhstani and foreign investors. This forum is of paramount importance for our region since we want to build modern economy open to new ideas, innovations and investment. We are ready to help all investors and invite them to cooperate," akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov greeted participants of the forum.



The Chinese delegation praised East Kazakhstan for preparing a lot of interesting projects in energy, industrial, agro-industrial and tourism sectors. Ever-growing economic ties between East Kazakhstan region and China were lauded as well.



It should be noted that the forum resulted in signing of 29 agreements worth 35.3 billion tenge (KZT) in industrial, agro-industrial, energy and tourism sectors. Thus, contractual investment portfolio of the forum totaled 38 projects worth 253.3 billion tenge (KZT).