Agreements worth over 35B tenge signed at Altai Invest-2016

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Roadshow in the sphere of industry, energy, agro-industrial complex, public private partnership and tourism was held within the framework of the International investment forum Altai Invest-2016 in Ust-Kamenogorsk on October 21.

Following results of all three discussion panels the parties concerned signed cooperation agreements.



For instance, 14 cooperation agreements were inked in the field of public private partnership. East Kazakhstan tour operators found new partners in Bulgaria and China on the margins of the forum.



Reps of agro-industrial complex signed 11 memorandums totaling 1.8 billion tenge. The money will be channeled into the development of irrigation systems, beef farming and meat processing projects.



4 agreements worth 33.5 billion tenge were inked in the sphere of energy and industry.



