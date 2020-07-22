Agricultural ministry ready to provide veterinary labs for COVID-19 PCR testing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Agricultural Ministry are to temporary provide its veterinary laboratories to the Health Ministry for covering rural areas by COVID-19 PCR tests, Kazinform reports.

It is said specialized premises of 24 veterinary laboratories in 11 regions will be available to the Health Ministry in the coming month.

The premises meet the requirements when dealing with microorganisms of pathogenicity groups II-IV, including separate entrances, biological safety cabinets, and sanitary inspection rooms.

It is added that PCR tests are to be conducted in mobile veterinary laboratories in remote rural areas.

The Agricultural Ministry also provides 26 sets of PCR testing equipment as well as sends 67 experts skilled at diagnosis of hazardous infectious to the Health Ministry.