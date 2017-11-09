Agricultural producers should turn to science - President

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - As part of his working trip to Kostanay region, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with agricultural producers and discussed with them the future of agriculture and live stock breeding in the region on Thursday, Kazinform reports.

During the meeting, President Nazarbayev highlighted the role of science in the development of agriculture and live stock breeding.



The Kazakh leader stressed that science can solve many problems in agricultural sector. He said, "We don't need to reinvent the wheel, we need to adopt and introduce the world's best practices. We must take from science what it offers us."



According to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the variety of wheat plays an important role in yielding good harvest.



One of local agrarians, Boris Knyazev, director of Altynsarino LLP, noted that local agricultural producers turn to science, if necessary. "Creation of disease-resistant varieties is of paramount importance," he noted.



The Head of State, in turn, emphasized that it is crucial to adapt to spirit of the times.