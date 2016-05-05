Agriculture and national economy ministries failed to cope with their work on clarification of Land Code’s provisions – Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of National Economy failed to properly explain the amendments to the Land Code to the population, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it today at the enlarged meeting in Akorda.

“Two governmental bodies – the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of National Economy – failed to cope with the work on clarification of the provisions of the Land Code. I don’t want to say that they worked badly, but I want everyone to understand and accept this. Therefore, I want to announce some decisions,” the Head of State said.

The Minister said he fully backs the amendments to the Land Code, as “they are important and necessary, and conform to international practice”. At this moment, Dossayev announced he would like to resign. “Let me use this opportunity and thank you, Mr. President, for your trust, and all my colleagues who worked with me in the Government,” he said.

“Dossayev is one of effective ministers, but in this case I accept his resignation. As for Vice Minister of National Economy Kairbek Uskenbayev, I am relieving him of this position, because he failed to cope with this task,” stressed the President.

He explained that it was namely Uskenbayev who was responsible for development of the bill, its adoption and implementation. “He failed to cope and put you and the Government in an awkward spot,” said N.Nazarbayev.