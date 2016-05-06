Agriculture Minister Mamytbekov resigns

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Assylzhan Mamytbekov announced today that he will resign, a source in the Ministry told Kazinform.

Recall that at yesterday’s meeting with Parliament leaders, Prime Minister and Cabinet members, President Nursultan Nazarbayev criticized the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of National Economy for their poor work on clarification of the provisions of the Land Code to the population, which caused controversial rumors in the community.

In the course of the meeting, Minister of National Economy Erbolat Dossayev said he wanted to resign and President approved his decision.

Besides, Nazarbayev relieved Vice Minister of National Economy Kairbek Uskenbayev from his position.

Today, Prime Minister Karim Massimov introduced new Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev to the Ministry’s staff.