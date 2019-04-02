Agriculture Minister reports to President on plans for nearest outlook

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

Saparkhan Omarov reported to the Head of State on the results of the Ministry's activity and the plans for the nearest future.



The Kazakh President pointed out the importance of quality implementation of the objectives set to the Ministry on increasing labour productivity in agro-industrial sector and export of processed products.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underlined the necessity of stepping up the pace of equipment renovation from 2% to 6% and expansion of the area of irrigated lands from 1.4 to 2mn hectares as well as use of precision farming elements, diversification of cultivated areas, seed quality improvement and use of fertilizers and plant-protecting agents.



Apart from that, the Head of State commissioned to continue implementing advanced technologies of cattle breeding, establishing livestock farms and expanding the area of pastures.