Agriculture Ministry: Fish in Irtysh River died of suffocation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Agriculture says that fish die-off in the Irtysh River was caused by high air temperature and sharp water level decrease. In one word, the fish died of suffocation.

“After the release of water from reservoirs in the East Kazakhstan region, fish kills were recorded in the reservoirs formed after the flood, where abnormal decrease of water occurred due to high water and air temperature,” say the experts.

Laboratory tests did not find any excess heavy metal concentrations in the river.

During the period from July 12 through 18, 2016 no cases of fish kills were registered.

Earlier Kazinform reported of fish kills in the Irtysh River in Maysky district and Aksu town.