Agriculture Ministry’s official detained for 5mln tenge bribe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has detained S.Khassenov, Chairperson of the Agriculture Ministry's Committee for Veterinary Control.

As it was found out, Khassenov launched an illegal scheme of issuing permits for meat products supply to Kazakhstan in collusion with his authorized representative Y.Reshetko. The Anti-Corruption Bureau says that Khassenov systematically accepted bribes at a fixed “rate”.

Thus, he was detained on Friday while receiving 5mln tenge from LLP Khladoland chiefs “in acknowledgment” of issuing permits for supply and unchecked transportation of 1,000 tonnes of poultry meat in Kazakhstan territory.

Khassenov and Reshetko were detained by the Anti-Corruption Bureau employees.

Both men admitted their guilt.

Khassenov is in a pre-trial facility now.

An investigation is underway.