Agriculture Ministry searches for over 300 anthrax burial sites in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The situation with anthrax in Kazakhstan remains under special control. Acting Chairman of the Veterinary Control and Supervision Committee of the Agriculture Ministry Turssyn Kabdoldanov said it at a press conference in the Government today.

“The issue regarding the anthrax burial sites is also under special control. The works on building fences and establishment of identification marks are underway now,” T.Kabdoldanov added.

Besides, the Ministry has already compiled the republican reserve of veterinary medications.

According to him, there are 2,608 anthrax burial sites in Kazakhstan. 2,248 of them have been identified.