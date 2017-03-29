Agriculture Ministry to send delegation to Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM A delegation of Kazakhstan headed by Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Agriculture Askar Myrzakhmetov is going to visit Beijing from March 31 through April 1 for holding a number of important meetings, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The delegation includes the representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture, chiefs of the regional sectorial administrations, KazAgro National Holding and its daughter companies, heads of agricultural associations and businessmen.



The goal of the trip is to contribute to the implementation of the President's latest State-of-the-Nation Address "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global Competitiveness" (ensuring export of agricultural products and signing mutually beneficial bilateral agreements).