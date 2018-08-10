Agriculture Minster tours Kostanay rgn

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - Agriculture Minister Umirzak Shukeyev is paying a two-day working visit to Kostanay region, Kazinform reports.

Today Shukeyev is expected to meet with farm producers to debate realization of long-term beef stock and dairy farming field programs, elaboration of the regional agro-industrial development program. The Minister is supposed to visit the Kostanay city industrial zone, Sadchikovskoye commercial dairy farm, Zarechnoye research farm and Zhas Kanat 2006 poultry.