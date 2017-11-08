Agriscape 2017 will facilitate partnerships, say organisers

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM -- Top officials from Agriscape 2017, the world's first international exhibition on agricultural investments, briefed media about the event which opens on 14th November in Abu Dhabi.

The two-day event is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and is organised by the Abu Dhabi Food Security Alliance, ADFSA, and the Food Security Centre - Abu Dhabi, FSCAD.



The event will bring together 51 exhibitors offering agricultural land and other agricultural assets from more than 40 countries and 300 buyers and key decision makers from companies active in the food security, farmland and agro-processing sectors from across the globe, WAM reports.



In the run-up to the event, organisers held today a press conference at the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, attended by Khalifa Al Ali, Managing Director of FSCAD, Abdullah Humaid Al Hameli, Executive Vice President - Corporate Support at Abu Dhabi Ports, Mazen Zo'omot, Head of Wholesale Banking at ADCB, and Fadi Saad, Managing Director, Agriscape.



Khalifa Al Ali said, "investment in farmland has become a sustainable model to enhance the UAE's food security. Through hosting Agriscape 2017, we seek to facilitate partnerships between countries investing in agriculture and those with large tracts of cultivable land. We are confident that the exhibition will boost local economies and increase agricultural productivity while contributing to a brighter, greener and more secure future for our nation."



Fadi Saad said, "Agriscape 2017 provides an ideal opportunity for food and agribusiness companies investing abroad to expand their portfolio, gain access to new markets and help guarantee uninterrupted food supply under any circumstances. At a time when investments in farmland and sustainable agriculture have become essential to achieving food security for our growing population, the event will help participants make informed investment and market entry decisions through developing a deep understanding of prevailing market conditions."



The Abu Dhabi Food Security Alliance is a consortium of government institutions and private sector companies that work towards the common goal of achieving sustainable food security.