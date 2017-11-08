AgriTek Shymkent 2017 to showcase achievements in agribusiness

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - AgriTek Shymkent 2017, a traditional international specialized agricultural exhibition, has opened in South Kazakhstan region today, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the regional administration.

Akim (governor) of the region Zhanseit Tuimebayev unveiled the three-day exhibition at the Korme exhibition center in Shymkent. In his opening remarks, he noted that South Kazakhstan region was turning into a new driver of Kazakhstan's economy in agriculture.



He added that ‘this is a result of government's support and diligent efforts of local agrarians as well as use of modern crop farming technologies'.



Over 50 companies from Kazakhstan, South Korea, Russia, Turkey and Uzbekistan will showcase their products at the exhibition. Agricultural equipment, replacement parts, irrigation and veterinary technologies and many other things will be on display there.



