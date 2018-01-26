Agro-hub to be established in Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM The Asian Development Bank will allocate a grant to establish in Kostanay region an agricultural hub for the training of farming experts, Deputy Governor of Kostanay region Meirzhan Myrzaliyev told an extended meeting dedicated to digitalization issues, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The authorities of Kostanay region have been actively engaged in the digitalization process, selecting 68 projects for implementation, and the number should exceed 100 before year-end.

"Our farmers have already been introducing some of the world's advanced technologies. In crop production, the agricultural enterprises of the region are expected to implement projects for the introduction of electronic maps of fields and automated crop rotation systems, the introduction of smart spraying and smart mineralization systems," said Mr. Myrzaliyev.

"In livestock breeding, it is planned to widely use drones for tracking cattle location, monitor pasture deterioration, assess the quality of grass, and upgrade dairy facilities. It is also planned to introduce electronic barcodes for marking finished products that would provide end-users with full information about the origin of cattle," he added.

All the above technologies, according to the experts, will allow automating the processes of crop planning, monitor, and cut costs by 15-20% for the purchase of seeds, plant protection products, fuels and lubricants, as well as soil mineralization. In addition, the use of smart technologies will reduce the cost of production by an average of 10-15% making it more competitive in the market.

Moreover, the Agro-hub will pool the efforts and interests of business, science, and society as to technology transfer, commercialization of ideas, and improving the product quality.

"In addition to this work, we will cooperate the Asian Development Bank. The bank plans to allocate grants for establishing the hub. In general, the bank is expected to allocate nearly KZT 110 million for the digitalization of the farming sector of our region," Meirzhan Myrzaliyev concluded.