    Agro-industrial complex put at heart of economy - scientist on Address

    20:52, 01 February 2017
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The institute of economy of Committee of science of the Ministry of Education and Science discussed President's Address, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "Industries, which seemed to be in limbo, which were maintained on a residual principle, were put at the heart of the economy as its drivers. First of all it is agriculture - the problem of our villages. It is a problem of our people, when 48 percent of the population lives in rural areas", said the director of the Institute, academician Azimkhan Satybaldin at the round table "Problems of technological renovation of the economy of Kazakhstan".

    Agro-industrial complex development Modernization 3.0 President's Address to the Nation 2017 Agriculture
