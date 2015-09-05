AI-92 gasoline price ranges from KZT 108 to KZT 125 in Astana (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM AI-92 gasoline price in Astana ranges from 108 to 125 tenge per liter today.

Thus, at KazMunayGas filling station located at Sauran Street AI-92 gasoline costs 125 tenge per liter. Prices of a liter of AI-95 and AI-98 gasoline are 136 tenge and 149 tenge correspondingly.

NomadOil located at the juncture of Sauran and Kerey-Zhanibek Khans Street sells AI-92 gasoline at 108 tenge per liter, AI-95 at 129 tenge per liter and AI-98 at 145 tenge per liter..

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan Government stopped regulating AI-92/93 gasoline prices in order to eliminate its shortage across the country.

"For unstable currency exchange rate on the global markets, we have to launch flexible and adaptive pricing policy for oil products. Therefore, we took a decision to stop regulating AI-92-93 gasoline prices. Earlier, when Russian currency rate was at 2.95 tenge per rouble, we bought the deficient amount of gasoline from Russia at 97 tenge per liter. Sell price was 108 tenge per liter. Now, with free tenge floating rate, we are buying gasoline at 120 tenge per liter and sell it at 108 tenge per liter. With the present course of events, Kazakhstan will face big deficiency soon," First Vice Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev said Friday.

AI-80 gasoline and diesel fuel prices will not rise, he added.