    AIAS-2015 kicks off in Astana

    14:37, 09 October 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today in Astana has kicked off the III International Exhibition of road transport "Astana International Auto Salon - 2015".

    The exposition "AIAS-2015" will be represented by such brands as Peugeot, JAC, Renault, Iveco, Hyundai, GAZ, KAMAZ and others. In addition the exhibition will feature auto accessories and autoelectronics. GAZ Group will premiere metal van Gazelle Next and LiAZ bus, and a new platform of urban electric vehicles. International exhibition of road transport "AIAS-2015" is expected to be attended by diplomats of foreign missions, representatives of state bodies of Kazakhstan, national companies, domestic and foreign enterprises, as well as residents and visitors of Astana city. The event will be held from 9 to 11 October in the exhibition center "Korme".

