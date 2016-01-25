AIBA and Alisports intend to sign memo on mutual understanding

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An official meeting took place in Switzerland prior to signing of the memorandum on mutual understanding between the International Boxing Association (AIBA) and Alibaba Sports Group (Alisports), the press service of the AIBA informs.

"The cooperation within the planned memorandum will provide good opportunities for future popularization of boxing among people and help to increase the number of people going in for sports. Over recent years many specialists noted that boxing lost its showmanship and attractiveness. In this regard, the work held by the leadership of the AIBA and by its president Wu Ching-kuo in particular on involvement of the world's leading company in mobile commerce is truly notable. I think it will be mutually beneficial cooperation. Mr. Jack Ma, the owner of Alibaba Group, understands the situation and is interested in this cooperation," Vice President of the AIBA, President of the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) Serik Konakbayev noted.

Alisports comprises a chain of values such as holding of an event, commercialization of the venue, sports mass media and electronic commerce. Alisports plans to popularize boxing and inspire people and make sport a part of their life.