AIBA spring congress to decide on pro boxers’ eligibility to compete at Olympics

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The decision on participation of professional boxers in Olympic Games, namely, in Rio 2016, will be adopted not earlier than in mid spring, when an extraordinary congress of the International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA) will take place.

“The extraordinary congress of the organization is scheduled for spring, during which we will discuss possible approval of the rules of professional boxers’ participation in the Olympic Games,” AIBA told TASS.

As per the AIBA’s operating regulations adopted almost three years ago ( in 2013), professional boxers are eligible to compete at the Olympic Games given that they have had less than 15 paid fights and signed a special short-term contract with the Organization.

“As for the regulations, they will be approved by the Organization’s Executive Committee, after which it will be submitted for approval of the extraordinary congress,” Vice President of AIBA, President of the Asian Boxing Confederation Serik Konakbayev explained to TASS.

Konakbayev noted that professional boxers may get a right to participate even in the nearest Olympic Games.

“Theoretically, it is possible. If we handle the paperwork on time, it can be possible. The majority of the national federations have backed this initiative. Of course, there will be both supporters and opponents of this idea,” he added.

The newly adopted rules will let any professional boxer, regardless of his age or experience, to join the Olympic Games.