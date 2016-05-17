AIBA Women&#39;s World Championships organizers promise grandiose opening ceremony (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Barys Arena of Astana is holding last preparations for the AIBA Women's World Championships which is going to start on May 19. The organizers promise a grandiose event with the application of up-to-date multimedia technologies.

"Barys Arena is a great facility offering a mass of opportunities which enable us to implement the boldest ideas," Chief Director of the opening ceremony Karlygash Azhiyeva says. "Our team work hard to create a worthy event for the participants, guests and fans. Our show will reflect the achievements of independent Kazakhstan, the beauty of Astana, grandeur of sport and willpower of sportsmen as well as Olympic values. We are proud that were entrusted to create such a show for guests from 67 countries of the world," she said.

According to the Kazakh Boxing Federation, the concept of the opening ceremony combines two ideas - rapid and innovative development of the republic and creative role of women. 200 people will be involved in the opening ceremony. The show is called "The Strength of Woman" and reflects the inseparable qualities of the women - beauty, wisdom and tenderness.

The opening ceremony will take place on May 19 at Barys Arena at 18:00. The entrance is free.

The Championship will last till May 27 and will bring together about 300 women boxers, who will compete both for World Champion titles and Olympic quotas.

