Aibek Nugymarov becomes new Alem Barysy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh wrestler Aibek Nugymarov became the winner of the Alem Barysy Kazakh Kures World Championship, Kazinform correspondent reports.

In the final bout, Aibek defeated Guram Tushishvili from Georgia, who was considered the favorite in this fight





As it was reported, in the semifinals Nugymarov and Tushishvili beat Serik Berydmurat and Yerzhan Shynkeev respectively.





In total athletes from 38 countries signed up for the tournament in Kazakh capital. The first ever international Kazakh kures tournament was held in 2014 in Pavlodar. Then the winner was Cuban heavyweight Óscar René Braison.



