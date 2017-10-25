Aida Kaumenova, Alex Chzhen present their collections in Moscow

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Within the framework of the Rukhani zhangyru program, leading Kazakhstani designers presented their collections at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Russia in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.



On the stage at the Moscow Manege, the public was able to see the collections by famous Kazakh designers Aida KaumeNOVA, Alexey Chzhen, Naiyl Baikuchukov and Dinara Satzhan.











"This collection is special because of its ethnic flavor. We have over 130 ethnic groups living in peace and harmony in Kazakhstan. But we all are Kazakhstani. And each of us introduces their traditions and culture... Thus, today we present not only the ethnic collectionб but also a modern one. However, Kazakh motives can be noticed everywhere in the collection... ", the founder of Kazakhstan Fashion Week, Alexey Chzhen, told about his collection.



"Rukhani Janghyru is the right direction. It is necessary to pay attention to people's spirituality... We have to cherish and respect the history and traditions of our native land. So, we need to develop art and, in particular, fashion," he added, noting that today Kazakh designers successfully represent the country on the world stage.

In her turn, Aida Kaumenova, for whom it is the first time at the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Russia, noted that in her collection she tried to show the deep and rich culture of Kazakhstan.



"Of course, our fashion house has its signature elements. We always remember our traditions and culture. And in our collection, we want to show that Kazakhstan has an incredibly deep and rich culture that coincides with the idea of the Rukhani Janghyru program. And this is something new, it's our nation's special code," she said.



It should be noted that other Kazakh brands such as Disiitova, Poalen, Azali, U-in presented their collections at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Russia on Saturday.