Aida Sarabayeva&#39;s body to be repatriated from Turkey to Kazakhstan this week - MFA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Body of Kazakh citizen Aida Sarabayeva who tragically died in a road accident in Turkey on Thursday (August 6) will be repatriated to Kazakhstan by the end of this week.

Official spokesperson of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan Altai Abibullayev confirmed the information at a Friday press conference. "7 citizens of Kazakhstan were injured in the road accident on Thursday evening near Denizli in Turkey. We hoped that Aida Sarabayeva had survived the bus crash and was among those injured. However, we deeply regret to inform that her body was identified. She died right away. We extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. At the moment her parents are on their way to Antalya," Mr. Abibullayev said. "Ms. Sarabayeva's body will be repatriated to Kazakhstan at the expense of insurance company. It will be repatriated tomorrow or at least on Sunday," he elaborated. Mr. Abibullayev also added that the bus driver escaped unharmed and was taken into custody. The Turkish police are currently investigating. Earlier it was reported that several people died and dozens were injured when a bus carrying tourists from Kazakhstan, Belarus, Russia and Lithuania overturned on a slippery mountain road in Denizli, Turkey.