    Aidar Sharibayev leaves for U.S. to claim WBA title

    22:09, 26 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Undefeated Kazakh pro boxer Aidar Sharibayev went to Miami tonight. After training camp, our boxer will fight for the WBA InterContinental Lightweight Champion belt, Sportinform reports.

    In his 8th match scheduled for early March this year, Sharibayev will fight for the WBA Intercontinental Champion belt. The name of his opponent will be announced later.

    Recall, in November last year, the Kazakh boxer defeated Daulis Prescott from Colombia by a TKO. For now, Aidar Sharibayev has won seven fights, six of which were secured ahead of time.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing
