    Aidar Sharibayev loses to Andrew 'Chango' Cancio

    11:19, 13 April 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the co-main event of the Golden Boxing Boy Promotions boxing night on ESPN2 in Indio, California, Kazakhstan's Aidar Sharibayev (7-1, 6 KOs) lost to American Andrew Cancio (18-4-2, 14 KOs) by TKO in the tenth round.

    This was Sharibayev's first fight in super featherweight and the first defeat in his four-year professional career. Cancio, who returned into the ring after a two-year break, clinched his 18th victory. With this win, Cancio claimed the WBO super featherweight intercontinental title.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing
