ASTANA. KAZINFORM On October 28 at the Foxwoods Resort Casino arena in Mashantucket, USA, Kazakh prospect Aidar Sharibayev (6-0, 5 KOs) will face Colombian Carlos Padilla (16-6-1, 10 КО), diamondring.kz reports.

As previously reported, the upcoming bout will be the 7th professional fight for 28-year-old Kazakh lightweight. He won all previous six fights, five of them by a knockout.