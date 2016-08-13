Aidos Sarym: Document on Land Reform Commission's work should be drafted

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - It is necessary to draft a document explaining to the population the work done by the Land Reform Commission, believes member of the commission Aidos Sarym.

"If we disband four working groups, we can leave one small group to draft a document containing all proposals submitted during the work of the commission. Over the past three months we've visited several regions of Kazakhstan and discussed a lot of issues. The group may include up to 7-8 people to draft the document. It should reflect that the members of the commission agreed on such and such issues and that should result in the amendments to the legislation," he said at the session of the commission in Astana on Saturday.



In his words, the group should defend the proposals of the commission at the Government and the Parliament. The group should be comprised of the most active members of the commission.