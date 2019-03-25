Aidos Yerbolsynuly, Sadriddin Akhmedov claimWBA,WBC titles

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani professional boxer Aidos Yerbolsynuly has clinched the WBA International title in super middleweight division, Kazinform reports.

To capture the title the 27-year-old Yerbolsynuly stunned Lukas Ndafoluma (15-1-0, 6 KOs) in a 10-round fight at the Almaty Arena in Almaty on Sunday.



It should be mentioned that the Kazakh fighter won all 11 of his professional fights, ending 8 of them with a knockout.



After the bout, Aidos thanked everyone who came to see the fight and supported him. He added that his ultimate goal is to become a world boxing champion.



Another Kazakh boxer Sadriddin Akhmedov, 21, outboxed Indonesian John Ruba to take home the vacant WBC Asian Boxing Council super welterweight title.



After a 10-round title fight the judges named Akhmedov as the winner.



The 21-year-old Kazakhstan represents Eye of the Tiger Management. He made his professional debut in April 2018 and has seven pro wins under his belt.