AIDS continue to be major public health issue in Africa

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Many African countries are struggling against the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection, which results in contraction of the acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS).

The disease, which damages human immune system, has left an estimated 74.9 million affected worldwide, according to figures collected by the Avert website, a U.K.-based charity providing information about HIV and sexual health. Currently an estimated 37.9 million people across the world are living with the HIV that includes 1.7 million children.

According to the website, 770,000 people died due to AIDS-related illnesses in 2018.

The numbers have reduced by 55%, if compared to deaths in 2004 (1.7 million) and in 2010 (1.4 million).

In Africa, according to a count taken in 2018, around one in every 25 adults is infected with the HIV/AIDS.

The continent hosts 25.7 million HIV/AIDS affected population, as per the World Health Organization (WHO).

As many as 16.3 million people have received antiretroviral therapy (ART) in 2018.

Eastern and Southern Africa regions inhabit world’s highest number of people infected with the HIV/AIDS.

Kenya, located in eastern Africa, like many African countries, is battling HIV/AIDS. Officials warn that although government is providing free drugs, patients are not serious about their medication.

According to UNAIDS, 1.6 million people were living with HIV in Kenya. While 89% of them knew their status, 68% were on treatment. As many as 270,000 of them were young men.

In Uganda, 1.4 million people were reported living with HIV/AIDS in 2018, according to UNAIDS.

While 23,000 people died from an AIDS-related illness in 2018, another 53,000 people had contracted the virus.

In Somalia, 11,000 adults and children were living with infection, while 1000 people died of the disease.

According to Anadolu Agency, South Africa has the highest number of HIV cases in sub-Saharan Africa. Some 7.7 million people are living with the virus. The number of newly infected people has been put at 240,000 by the UNAIDS. In 2018, some 71,000 people died from the disease.

Southern and Eastern Africa is also infamous for hosting the greatest number of infected children.

According to the UNICEF, 1.85 million children aged 0–19 are living with HIV/AIDS in the region.

Out of them, 51,000 contracted infection after birth.

There are also 11 million AIDS-affected orphans in Sub-Saharan Africa.