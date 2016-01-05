  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Aidyn Aimbetov becomes vice president of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary

    18:58, 05 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov has been appointed as Vice President of JSC "National Company "Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary".

    According to the company's press service, the decree on Aimbetov's appointment was signed on January 5, 2016.
    From now on Mr. Aimbetov will serve as the company's Vice President for development and maintenance of space systems.
    Acting President of the company Marat Nurguzhin introduced the newly-appointed Vice President to the staff the same day.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Space Business News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!