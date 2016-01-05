Aidyn Aimbetov becomes vice president of Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov has been appointed as Vice President of JSC "National Company "Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary".

According to the company's press service, the decree on Aimbetov's appointment was signed on January 5, 2016.

From now on Mr. Aimbetov will serve as the company's Vice President for development and maintenance of space systems.

Acting President of the company Marat Nurguzhin introduced the newly-appointed Vice President to the staff the same day.