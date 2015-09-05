Aidyn Aimbetov phoned Talgat Mussabayev from ISS (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov, who had arrived at the International Space Station as part of 45 mission crew, phoned Talgat Mussabayev from the ISS.

"I was at my office when he called. A few hours ago I watched the docking process aired live and was waiting for information about the crew transfer. And suddenly I heard Aidyn's voice. That was a great surprise!" Chairman of the Aerospace Committee of the Kazakh Investments and Development Ministry Talgat Mussabayev said to Kazinform correspondent. Aimbetov, the first Kazcosmos cosmonaut reported to Mussabayev about safe arrival at the "space house". "I feel good. The adaptation process is normal. I have started working on the space program," Aidyn told. According to Mussabayev, President of the National Centre for Space Research and Technologies Zhumabek Zhantayev will stay in communication with our cosmonaut at the Moscow Missions Control Centre. Hero of the Soviet Union, experienced cosmonaut, representative of Kazcosmos in Russia Anatoly Artsebarsky will also help our specialists keep in touch with Aidyn. Talgat Mussabayev talked also to the ISS commander, Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka. "I am glad of Aidyn. He is a brave man, good pilot, wonderful husband, and, I am confident, excellent cosmonaut," Mussabayev concluded and wished Aimbetov and his friends successful work on the orbit and safe return to the Kazakh land.