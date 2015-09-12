  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Aidyn Aimbetov returns to Earth

    09:03, 12 September 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aidyn Aimbetov, the third Kazakhstani in space, has returned to Earth this morning, www.khabar.kz reports.

    The Soyuz TMA-16M spacecraft carrying Dutch cosmonaut Andreas Mogensen, Russian cosmonaut Gennady Padalka and Kazakh cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov landed near Zhezkazgan city at 6:51 a.m. Astana time. Aimbetov's space flight was one of the most anticipated and talked about news of this year in Kazakhstan. The crew will be transported to the Astana International Airport.

    Tags:
    Baikonur Space Baikonur space center News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!