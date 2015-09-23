  • kz
    Aidyn Aimbetov undergoes rehabilitation in Moscow&#39;s Star City

    16:21, 23 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov is undergoing a rehabilitation course in Moscow's Star City after his 10-day space trip to the ISS.

    As is known, zero-gravity environment leads to muscle atrophy and constant control over cosmonauts' hearts is needed. Blood volume decreases by 30-40% too. For this reason, post-flight medical examination is mandatory for all cosmonauts, Kazcosmos press service says. Aimbetov plans to return to Kazakhstan after the rehabilitation.

