AIFC Academy of Law and BARBRI collaborate to foster global career opportunities for lawyers

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The AIFC Academy of Law partnered with international legal education provider BARBRI to offer legal professionals and students in Central Asia and Russia greater global career opportunities and development, Kazinform reports.

The collaboration reinforces the commitment of both parties to ensure that international practitioners are prepared to meet the challenges of operating effectively in an increasingly complex global legal environment. Featured offerings include the BARBRI Extended U.S. Bar Preparation program, which prepares international practitioners for the California and New York Bar exams, and QLTS Prep by BARBRI, which prepares attorneys for licensing in England and Wales.

Sarah Hutchinson, Managing Director for BARBRI:

«The AIFC Academy of Law has built an education institution dedicated to assisting regional lawyers in developing knowledge and skills in international commercial law and cross-border practice. We are pleased to play a role in equipping AIFC lawyers and other stakeholders for success in the growing and dynamic CIS and Russian legal markets.»

Marat Aitenov, First Deputy CEO of the AIFC Authority:

«BARBRI is committed to enhancing growth and career opportunities for current and future practitioners. We are pleased to collaborate with this global market leader in preparing students and lawyers for earning international practitioner qualifications.»

For reference:

About the AIFC

In December 2015, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, signed the Constitutional Law on the establishment of the International Financial Centre Astana (AIFC). The purpose of AIFC is the formation of a leading centre of financial services on international level. For the first time in the post-Soviet space, the principles of English law will be introduced, the official language of the financial centre will be English. AIFC’s tasks are to assist in attracting investments to the country’s economy by creating an attractive environment for investing in financial services, developing the securities market of the Republic of Kazakhstan, ensuring its integration with international capital markets. www.aifc.kz





About the AIFC Academy of Law

The AIFC Academy of Law operates under the AIFC Authority and is focused on human capital development and education programs to raise awareness of the processes, laws, and benefits associated with doing business in the AIFC jurisdiction. The Academy operates as a learning and development platform for delivering differentiated value in legal education, publications, pro bono services, and professional community development. Its mission is ensuring that legal professionals are equipped to operate effectively in an increasingly complex international business environment. The Academy of Law aims to create a unique model in legal education featuring the integration of business, law, ethics, and cross-jurisdiction practice skills. Preparing professionals for international commercial practice is the unifying theme that binds all of the AIFC’s strategic initiatives, while driving the Republic of Kazakhstan’s broader vision of establishing a world renowned knowledge based economy. https://aol.aifc.kz/