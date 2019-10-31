AIFC Academy of Law holds meeting of its Academic Council

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Astana International Financial Centre Academy of Law (AIFC Academy of Law) for the first time held in presentia the meeting of its Academic Council, AIFC press service informs.

The Academic Council of the AIFC Academy of Law (Academic Council) was established in the form of an advisory body with the principal objective of determining the long-term strategic development of the AIFC Academy of Law. The Academic Council consists of professionals with extensive knowledge in the education and legal fields. The Members are: Professor Alexander Van de Putte, Chairperson of Academic Council, Chief Strategy Officer of the AIFC, Marat Aitenov, Deputy Chairperson of Academic Council, First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the AIFC Authority, Nafisa Abdullaeva, Director of Legal Advisory Division at AFSA, Christopher Campbell-Holt, AIFC Court and IAC Chief Executive & Registrar, David Russell Gallo, AIFC Authority Expert, Sheikh Bilal Khan, Chief Islamic Finance Pillar Officer of the AIFC, Victor Malinovskiy, Member of the Constitutional Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Igor Rogov, Deputy Executive Director of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy, and Arman Tastanbekov, Chief Legal Officer of AIX.

Within the framework of the first meeting, a number of questions were discussed relating to the AIFC Academy of Law's activities. The mission, strategic objectives and activities of the AIFC Academy of Law and the legal educational programs of the AIFC Academy of Law in 2020 were approved by the Academic Council.

In addition, the Academic Council noted a report presented by the AIFC Academy of Law on work done and the launch of the AIFC Foundations Program for Future Lawyers in 2019. This included a report on the 7th pro bono session of the AIFC Law Pro Bono Office.

Reference:

AIFC. The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) was created on the initiative of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. The constitutional law on the establishment of the AIFC was signed by the Head of State on December 7, 2015. AIFC's goal is to form a leading centre of financial services at the international level. The AIFC aims to assist in attracting investment in the country's economy, create an attractive environment for investing in financial services, develop the securities market of the Republic of Kazakhstan and ensure its integration with international capital markets.